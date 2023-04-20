Possibly the first mini-ITX motherboard featuring the Alder Lake-N range has been unveiled this week in the form of the new Maxtang ALN-10 mini PC motherboard. Featuring an Intel Alder Lake-N Series processor supported by single channel SO-DIMM DDR4 up to 32GB, together with Integrated Intel’ UHD Graphics, Dual RJ45 Intel i226 2.5GbE, and storage in the form of a single M.2 for SATA SSD/4G, SATA, as well as M.2 slot for WiFi and PCIe 4X. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Mini PC motherboard

“The Maxtang ALN-IO is based on the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-N series processor ideal for various industrial applications. The board supports up to 8 cores and 8 threads, faster graphics performance with low power consumption. Its small form factor design is great for IoT deployments that require powerful performance, high-speed connectivity, and enhanced graphics density.

Maxtang ALN-10 features

– CPU: Intel’ Alder Lake-N Series processor

– Memory: Single channel SO-DIMM DDR4 up to 326B

– CPU: Integrated Inter I-JHD Graphics

– Ethernet Controller: Dual RJ45 Intel i226 2.5GbE

– Storage: lxM.2 for SATA SSD/4G, lxSATA

– Expansion: M.2 for WiFi, PCle 4X(2X Signal)

– Power: 19V/12V DC-in

“The ALN-IO drives more value for IoT use cases with differentiated capabilities and offers an immersive experience through the Intel IJHD graphics for multiple 4K independent displays. The motherboard is great for energy saving, suitable for surveillance,digital signage, electronic gaming machine, and thin client.”

Source : Liliputing : FanlessTech





