How to build a mini PC for gaming

Gamers interested in building their very own mini PC for gaming may be interested in a new Hackster.io project published by the DIY Projects Labs team providing an overview of how you can build your very own mini PC for gaming using the LattePanda 2GB 32GB mini PC. Check out the video below to learn more about building a mini PC for gaming it also incorporates a couple of Arduino Nano R3 microcontrollers together with

Adafruit NeoPixel Rings.

LattePanda is a single-board computer powered by Intel Core m3 processor a great piece of hardware for superior performance and low power consumption within your mini PC for games. Other features include 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC, M.2 interface SSD support and rich GPIO extension ports together with support for a full version of Windows 10. The mini PC for gaming build below uses a Raspberry Pi Touch Display providing gamers with a a 7-inch LCD monitor with a high resolution of 1024 × 600 pixels to complete the build.

“Hello, Friends. In this instructables I will show you How to Make a Gaming PC Using Lattepanda board and its Windows10 Developer board but its look like Very mini board but its powerful Operating system of this mini Computer is running windows 10 pre- installed board. I made its body from cheapest acrylic sheet, MDF wood and I have using 10 inches Display and I made this Gaming PC. “

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals