Onlogic Helix 610 mini PC powered by Intel 10th Gen CPUs

Onlogic has announced the availability of its new Helix 610 mini PC available in a range of different configurations featuring 10th Gen Intel’s Comet Lake processors, fanless cooling, with a range of SSD storage options. Together with support for triple displays, dual Gb LAN with vPro/AMT (depending on the processor selected), DIO, dual COM and wide-input 12-24V power with voltage protection.

The Helix 610 has been specifically designed to provide customisable hardware for application flexibility within “advanced industrial control applications, manufacturing automation, machine vision or any edge computing project that demands reliable performance” explains Onlogic.

“Helix 610 puts you in control of how, and more importantly where, your data is collected and processed. Its fanless hybrid construction and 0-50°C operating temperature range allow Helix 610 to operate 24/7 right where you need powerful computing. RoHS, FCC and CE certified, Helix 610 combines the power of a desktop computer with the flexibility of a PLC and the connectivity of an edge gateway, all while letting you customize its connectivity and storage capabilities.”

“The Helix 610 system is compatible with our Extrovert 4G LTE technology, an integrated modem pre-certified to operate on many of the world’s most popular cellular carrier networks. Extrovert 4G LTE hardware is ideal for today’s mobile, edge computing and Industrial Internet of Things applications. To take advantage of this feature, simply configure your system with Extrovert 4G LTE connectivity and then contact your carrier to activate.”

– Intel Comet Lake Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processing

– Dual Gb LAN, 12-24V power, triple display capable

– Available with up to 4 storage drives

Source : OnLogic : Fanless Tech

