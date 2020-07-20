Rock Pi E quad-core mini PC from $24

Developers, makers and hobbyists searching for a small, affordable quad core mini PC for headless applications, may be interested in the tiny Rock Pi E mini PC which measures just 65 x 56 mm. The small mini PC features a Rockchip RK3328 supported by 2GB of RAM. Other features include support for wireless connectivity Bluetooth as well as providing two Ethernet connections, USB 3.0 port and a handy microSD card reader for storage, together with a 3.5mm audio jack plus a 40-pin header.

“ROCK Pi E D8W2P is a Rockchip RK3328 based SBC (Single Board Computer). It equips a 64-bit quad-core processor, USB 3.0, dual ethernet connectors, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity at the size of 2.5×2.2 inch(56x65mm), making it perfect for IoT and network applications. ROCK Pi E D8W2P comes in 1GB DDR3 RAM and uses a micro-SD card for OS and storage as well as supports eMMC modules. Also, this supports PoE, with an additional PoE HAT.”

– Small size (56x65mm) suitable for IoT applications

– Powerful RK3328 SoC with 64-bit Quad-core Cortex-A53

– Rich I/O peripherals for better connectivity

– Dual Ethernet connectors suitable for advanced network applications

– Supports eMMC modules for high-performance storage

– Supports additional PoE HATs to power through the Ethernet connector

Available versions of the Rock Pi mini PC include :

– Rock Pi E D41P with 512MB RAM, WiFi 4, and BT 4.2 for $24

– RockPi E D8W2 with 1GB RAM, WiFi 5, and BT 4.2 for $26

– Rock Pi ED8W2P with 1GB RAM. WIFi 5, BT 4.2 and PoE for $28 (Specifications below)

Processor RK3328 SoC

Quad Cortex-A53 ARM 64-bit processor

Frequency: up to 1.3GHz

Memory 1GB DDR3

Storage Supports MicroSD(TF) up to 128GB

Supports high-performance eMMC module sizes (16/32/64/128GB)

Wireless RTL8821CU (2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2)

Socket for external antenna support

USB USB3.0 Type-A HOST x1

Key Reset key x1

Maskrom key x1

Ethernet 1x 1000Mbit ethernet, optional PoE(additional HAT required)

1x 100Mbit ethernet

IO 40-pin expansion header

USB 2.0 x1

I2C x1

SPI x1

UART x2

I2S x1

5V DC power in x2

3.3V DC power in x2

Audio Standard 3.5mm jack

LED Power and User LEDs

Power USB Type-C DC 5V

Size 56x65mm

Source : SeeedStudio : Liliputing

