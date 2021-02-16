GMK NucBox 4 core 4K mini PC from $219

The GMK NucBox is a new mini PC capable of supporting 4K UHD output and is equipped with a high-performance Intel Celeron J4125 processor, offering 4-core 4-thread up to 2.7GHz frequency, supported by the latest Intel UHD Graphics 600. The GMK NucBox 4K mini PC is available from $219. NucBox achieves unparalleled fluency and unbelievable quick response featuring Intel Celeron J4125 CPU with 4-core 4-thread up to 2.7 GHz frequency.

“NucBox is the ultra small form factor PC yet comes with high performance, which is designed for on-the-go productivity and 4K entertainment.”

“GMK NucBox owns the evolutionary world’s smallest and lighweight body. We’ve shaved every unneeded millimeter to create an industry-leading level compact chassic that’s only 2.4×2.4 inch, which is small enough to fit into any pocket or handbag to carry around anywhere. Engineered with textured metal CNC process, it looks extremely sturdy and more luxurious.”

“Through our a series of intense testing, the GMK NucBox can run most of mainstream lightweight games smoothly at a very high frame rate. Backed up by the cutting-edge Intel Graphic, GMK NucBox works greatly for some complex graphics processing or graphics-hungry software. With up to [email protected] playback capabilities and support H.264, H.265/HEVC, VP-9 video encoding and decoding, it brings you the most fantastic entertainment experience like movies and TV shows.”

Source : GMK

