Sipeed has this month introduced a couple of new mini PC systems which are expected to be available during Q1 2023 price from $99. Sipeed is also developing a range of other hardware including a Lichee Pad 4A with a 10.1 inch display, Lichee Phone 4A with a 6 inch screen, Lichee Router 4A with a compact chassis, antenna, and optional WiFi 6 support and Lichee Cluster 4A mini ITX board with slots for up to 7 LMA4 modules, 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch, and individual SB and SD cards for each module.

The mini PCs are powered by a RISC-V processor and are available with either 8 GB for $99 or 16GB of LPDDR4x-3733 $140. The LM4A module is an Alibaba T-Head TH1520 processor offering a 12nm RISC-V chip with Xuantie C910, C906, and E902 cores, and up to 4 TOPS of AI performance, explains Brad Linder over on the Liliputing website.

Connectivity on the Sipeed Lichee Pi 4A mini PC includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports (with PoE support), USB 3.0 Type-A (5 Gbps) ports), HDMI 2.0 (4K/60fps support), 3.5mm audio, 20-pin header, USB 2.0 Type-C (power only), microSD card reader and a 5V DC power input.

Sipeed Lichee Pi 4A mini PC

For full specifications and to preorder your mini PC jump over to the official product page and website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : @SipeedIO





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals