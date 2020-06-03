New MSI Cubi mini PC range now available with Intel Gemini or Comet CPUs

MSI has introduced new mini PC systems to its range in the form of the MSI Cubi 5 10M and MSI Cubi N with prices starting from $549 and $319 respectively. Both systems are now available to purchase online from MSI distributors and are equipped with Intel Comet Lake and Intel Gemini Lake processors.

The MSI Cubi 5 10M mini PC has options to install Intel Corei3-10110U, Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U processors , supported by up to 64 GB of DDR4-2666 memory together with an M.2 slot for SSD storage. Other features include a 65w PSU, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 (on some models). Connectivity takes the form of 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x headphone/line out,1 x microphone input and 1 x Ethernet.

MSI Cubi 5 10M mini PC :

– Windows 10 Home

– Intel Core i3-10110U Processor 2 Cores 2.1-4.1 GHz 4M Cache

– Supports Wifi 6

– Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen1 type C

– Maximum to 1 x M.2 SSD and 1 x 2.5″ SSD/HDD

– Supports Dual monitors

– Supports standard VESA-mount

The more affordable MSI Cubi N mini PC priced from $319 inlcudes options for Intel Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, or Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake processors supported by a maximum of 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and is supplied with a 40W power supply and supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

MSI Cubi N 8 GL mini PC :

– Windows 10 Pro

– 4GB DDR4 2400MHz

– Intel Pentium N5000 Processor

– Fan-less design

– Only 0.45L liters

– 32GB mSATA SSD + 500GB 7200RPM HDD

-802.11ac

– Support standard VESA-mount

– Ideal for countless applications – The MSI Cubi 5 is a small and powerful mini-desktop. It is suited to serve as HTPC at home, all-around media PC at home, at the office or for any commercial project.

– Hand palm-sized PC – MSI Cubi 5 is the smallest mini PC in its kind. With a 0.66 liter case that still provides all the elements of a desktop-worthy PC.

– Mountable to A Monitor – Cubi 5 is designed with a mini size and supports standard VESA-mount. Mount the Cubi 5 to the back of a monitor and make the PC completely invisible.

– Support External Power Switch – Making Power Computer much easier. Cubi 5 is designed to support external power switch. Located computer in a hard to reach area , this is a convenient switch on the desk and hitting it rather than bend down to turn the computer on.

