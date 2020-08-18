One Netbook OneGx1 mini laptop hands on

If you are interested in learning more about the OneGx1 mini laptop shorter check out the comprehensive hands-on review carried out by Liliputing’s Brad Linder, providing some great insightful reporting on the mini laptop which comes with detachable game controllers.

To re-cap the OneGx1 mini laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-10210Y processor that can be supported by up to 16GB of RAM and equipped with 512GB of storage. Other options include optional support for 4G LTE and the system is now available to purchase price from $840 upwards from online retailers such as GeekBuying and Banggood. Linder explains a little more about the performance you can expect from the mini laptop.

“With a 7-watt, quad-core CPU and Intel UHD 617 graphics, it can handle casual games and older titles well, but it slows to a crawl when you try loading up more demanding games. In my review I noted, for example, that Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate runs at 5 to 7 frames per second, but Amnesia: The Dark Descent runs at close to 60 fps.”

Source : Liliputing

