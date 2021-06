Topton L4 mini laptop from $299

If you’re in the market for an affordable mini laptop you may be interested in the Topton L4 equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display offering a 1024 x 600 resolution and powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 processor supported by 8GB RAM, with up to 1 TB of SSD storage. Other features include a Lenovo TrackPoint-like pointing stick, WebCam and Dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and measures 185mm x 141mm x 20mm. Pricing options include :

8GB RAM/32GB storage for $299

8GB RAM/64GB storage for $329

8GB RAM/128GB storage for $369

8GB RAM/256GB storage for $389

8GB RAM/512GB storage for $419

8GB RAM/1TB storage for $459

SoC – Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core Apollo Lake processor @ 1.50 GHz / 2.30 GHz (Burst(, Intel HD Graphics 500; 10W TDP

System Memory – 8GB RAM

Storage – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB M.2 2280 SSD; MicroSD card slot

Display – 7-inch 1024×600 HD touchscreen display

Video Output – Mini HDMI port

Audio – Stereo speaker, 3.5mm audio jack

Webcam – 2MP camera on left side of display

Connectivity – Dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0

USB – 2x USB 3.0 ports

User input – QWERTY keyboard with 18.5mm key pitch (second language: Russian, Spanish, Italian or Arabic can be printed on request), touchscreen, left/right mouse buttons, TrackPoint-like pointing stick

Misc – Copper pipe + fan cooling,

Battery – 38Wh

Dimensions – 18.5 x 14.1 x 2 cm

Weight – 650 grams

Source : CNX Software

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more