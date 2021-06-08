Topton L4 mini laptop from $299

If you’re in the market for an affordable mini laptop you may be interested in the Topton L4 equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display offering a 1024 x 600 resolution and powered by an Intel Celeron J3455 processor supported by 8GB RAM, with up to 1 TB of SSD storage. Other features include a Lenovo TrackPoint-like pointing stick, WebCam and Dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and measures 185mm x 141mm x 20mm. Pricing options include :

8GB RAM/32GB storage for $299

8GB RAM/64GB storage for $329

8GB RAM/128GB storage for $369

8GB RAM/256GB storage for $389

8GB RAM/512GB storage for $419

8GB RAM/1TB storage for $459

SoC – Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core Apollo Lake processor @ 1.50 GHz / 2.30 GHz (Burst(, Intel HD Graphics 500; 10W TDP

System Memory – 8GB RAM

Storage – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB M.2 2280 SSD; MicroSD card slot

Display – 7-inch 1024×600 HD touchscreen display

Video Output – Mini HDMI port

Audio – Stereo speaker, 3.5mm audio jack

Webcam – 2MP camera on left side of display

Connectivity – Dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0

USB – 2x USB 3.0 ports

User input – QWERTY keyboard with 18.5mm key pitch (second language: Russian, Spanish, Italian or Arabic can be printed on request), touchscreen, left/right mouse buttons, TrackPoint-like pointing stick

Misc – Copper pipe + fan cooling,

Battery – 38Wh

Dimensions – 18.5 x 14.1 x 2 cm

Weight – 650 grams

Source : CNX Software

