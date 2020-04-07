MAL-FWTVPCM1 mini laptop with 8 inch screen introduced

Later this month throughout Japan, a new mini laptop will be launching in the form of the MAL-FWTVPCM1, sporting an 8 inch touchscreen display with a 360 degree hinge allowing you to use the small pocket laptop as a tablet if desired. The mini laptop is expected to launch on April 20 and be priced at around $410 or 44,800 yen for a limited time after which the price will increase to $550 or 59,800 yen.

The 8 inch display provides users with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixelsin the mini laptop is equipped with a two megapixel web camera and ships preloaded with Microsoft Windows 10 Pro ( Japanese Edition). A comprehensive array of connectivity is provided on the mini laptop in the form of USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, Mini HDMI, 3.5mm audio, Stereo speakers, Built-in mic, microSD card reader, 802.11ac WiFiand Bluetooth 4.2.

The MAL-FWTVPCM1 mini laptop has been machined from aluminum and measures 7.9 x 5.1 x 0.7 inches in size and weighs approximately 700g and is fitted with a 3,500 mAh rechargeable battery capable of providing a few hours of life on a single charge. Unfortunately at the current time no details on worldwide availability and pricing have been released as yet but if more information comes to light we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Liliputing

