New Apollo Lake-powered Thin mini-ITX motherboards unveiled by ASUS

This month ASUS has unveiled three new additions to its range of mini PC motherboards announcing the imminent availability of three new fanless New Apollo Lake-powered Thin mini-ITX motherboards. Created specifically for industrial applications the new machines take the form of the N4200T-IM-A which features a 6W Pentium N4200, the N3350T-IM-A featuring a 6W Celeron N3350T, and the J3455T-IM-A featuring a 10W Celeron J3455.

All boards offer users two SO-DIMM slots, mSATA SSD slot, four USB 3.2 ports, VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, and two Ethernet ports (Realtek). Still no Jasper Lake in sight, but do stay tuned for updates.

Features of the new mini-ITX motherboards include :

– Fanless mini-ITX Industrial MB with Intel Celeron N4200 processor

– Supports 3 displays configuration by multiple interface: HDMI/ VGA(colay with DP) /LVDS(colay with eDP)

– 7 years of longevity with extended product life cycles

– Advanced I/O and connectivity features

– Wide temperature range endurance: 0–60°C

Source : Fanless Tech : ASUS N4200T-IM-A : N3350T-IM-A : J3455T-IM-A

