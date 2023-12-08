Mini Cooper Electric launched in Sport Trim

Mini has announced that it is launching its Mini Cooper Electric in Sport Trim, the car comes with 218 horsepower or 160 kW and it also has 330 Newton Metres of torque, it can travel from 0 to 52 miles per hour in just 6.7 seconds.

“The all-electric MINI Cooper in the new Sport trim combines a passion for iconic design, legendary performance and sustainable mobility. It is the epitome of efficiency and driving pleasure”, says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand.

The new John Cooper Works logo, which is characterised by clear outlines, stands out particularly well with its traditional red, white and black colour scheme and the symbolised chequered flag on the octagonal front grille.The powerful appearance of the MINI Cooper Electric in Sport trim is achieved, among other things, by 18-inch wheels in Lap Spoke 2-tone design with ten spokes each and JCW brake callipers in eye-catching red. Bonnet stripes on the body emphasise its sporty character.

As standard, the MINI Cooper Electric in Sport Trim includes striking diffusers at the front and rear. The radiator grille surround and logo are finished in high-gloss black. Visual highlights include the contrasting roof and the mirror caps in Chilli Red.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Electric in Sport Trim over at the Mini website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for this new model in the range.

Source Mini



