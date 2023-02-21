EasyThreed mini 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $107

If you are looking to get started in the world of 3D printing you may be interested in a new mini 3D printer now available from Kickstarter. The EasyThreed has been specifically designed to provide easy operation and quick assembly yet is capable of producing high precision 3D prints. The FDM printer is perfect for beginners and children and features a modular design, silent printing and is fully portable.

It’s one button printing system allows anyone to quickly start creating 3D prints from files they have created themselves or from the libraries of 3G printed objects that are currently available from sites. Early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $107 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We designed the EasyThreed K9 3D printer in such a way that the entire structure was broken down into several separate but interconnected modules. We just need to assemble the individual module interfaces together so that they form the 3D printer. Super easy to install , simple operation and convenient. With detachable magnetic platform, experience new fun.

Mini 3D printer

“EasyThreed K9 3D Printer is an Modular 3D printer made specifically for children and beginner. The easy, one-touch control makes it self-sufficient for younger children, and the device can be connected via TF card and USB. No adjustments are needed while it runs, and the small size makes it easy to handle. Plus, More models can be downloaded from the official website model library, which keep your child busy for weeks to come. “

If the EasyThreed crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the EasyThreed mini 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“The modular design makes the EasyThreed K9 3D Printer not only stable and reliable but also interchangeable. It is also very conducive to maintenance, upgrade and reuse of the machine. Fused deposition modeling (FDM), also known as fused filament fabrication (FFF), is the most widely used type of 3D printing at the consumer level. FDM 3D printers work by extruding thermoplastic filaments, such as ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), PLA (Polylactic Acid), through a heated nozzle, melting the material and applying the plastic layer by layer to a build platform. Each layer is laid down one at a time until the part is complete.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the mini 3D printer, jump over to the official EasyThreed crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





