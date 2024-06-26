MindOasis sunrise alarm clock, mood light and more

Imagine waking up to the gentle glow of a simulated sunrise, accompanied by the soothing sounds of nature. With the UZZ MindOasis, you can transform your mornings and enhance your relaxation routine with a single, multifunctional device. This innovative gadget serves as a sunrise alarm clock, ambient atmosphere lamp, and Bluetooth speaker, all designed to help you wake up relaxed and stress-free.

Early adopter pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $129 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the official retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The UZZ MindOasis offers dynamic lighting effects with 26 preset options and customizable lighting using 108 programmable RGB+W LED beads. Whether you need a calming ambiance for yoga, meditation, or bedtime, this device has you covered. The sunrise and sunset simulation feature mimics natural light changes, helping you form a natural biological clock. Imagine starting your day with the gentle hues of dawn or winding down with the soft glow of dusk. Choose from nature sounds like bird songs, rain, ocean waves, or campfire crackling to set the perfect mood. These sounds are not just for waking up; they can also be used to create a serene environment for relaxation or focus.

Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the Hi-Fi speakers with 360° surround sound, built-in white noise, meditation audio, and soothing music. Plus, with Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream your favorite tunes directly from your device. This means you can enjoy a seamless auditory experience, whether you’re listening to a guided meditation, your favorite podcast, or a relaxing playlist. The white noise customization feature allows you to select and combine three different sounds, with independent volume adjustment for each, ensuring a personalized auditory experience. This can be particularly useful for those who need specific soundscapes to concentrate, relax, or sleep.

The UZZ MindOasis also includes routine and scene modes, allowing you to set reminders with light and music. Choose from six scene modes: Sunrise Alarm Clock, Sunset Simulation, Night Light, Meditation, Yoga, and Routine Set. These modes can be tailored to fit your daily schedule, helping you maintain a balanced and organized lifestyle. For instance, you can set a meditation session with calming lights and sounds in the morning, a yoga routine with energizing ambiance in the afternoon, and a soothing night light to help you unwind before bed.

If the MindOasis campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the MindOasis sunrise alarm clock project watch the promotional video below.

Smart app integration makes it easy to control and customize your experience, with sections for Home, Library, Slots, and Profile, as well as a content community for users. This app allows you to manage your settings remotely, access a library of sounds and light effects, and even share your favorite routines with other users. The content community can be a great resource for discovering new ways to use your UZZ MindOasis, from innovative lighting setups to unique sound combinations.

Enhance your living space and improve your daily routine with the UZZ MindOasis, the ultimate multifunctional relaxation and wake-up device. This device is not just a gadget; it’s a lifestyle enhancer that brings a touch of tranquility and organization to your everyday life. Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep quality, create a peaceful environment for relaxation, or simply enjoy a more pleasant wake-up experience, the UZZ MindOasis has something to offer.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the sunrise alarm clock, jump over to the official MindOasis crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



