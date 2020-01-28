MCJOY “ultimate” small milk foamer

MCJOY takes the form of a small and quiet hot and cold milk foamer which is equipped with a patented motor list design making it super compact, quiet and extremely efficient. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the foamer and how you can use it to make the perfect latte, cappuccino, hot chocolate or even a cheese tea.

Earlybird pledges are available from $49 or roughly £38 enabling back is to fit from a 45% discount of the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020.

“MCJOY produces incredibly light, smooth and creamy foam even with non-dairy milk in about 1 min. This versatile frother has four buttons for different modes of foam temperature and density, to make either hot cappuccinos and lattes, cold frappes and coffees, cheese tea or warm milk as you like it. Superior to most, it uses electromagnetic coils instead of motor to drive the whisk to set new standards for noise level and portability of milk foamers. Made of premium stainless steel, it prevents staining, rusting or breaking and looks fabulous in the kitchen or the office.”

“MCJOY is a versatile milk frother that enables you to select four different modes for milk froth with a simple push on the button – hot or cold foam, cream top for milk tea and heated chocolate milk. With MCJOY, you can DIY a wide range of beverages at home that cost less and taste better than Starbucks. “

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals