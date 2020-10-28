Midnight Sky science-fiction film starring George Clooney premiers Dec 23rd on Netflix

As well as announcing its new Assassin’s Creed TV series, Netflix has also released a new trailer for the upcoming science-fiction, post-apocalyptic movie starring George Clooney, which will premiere in a few months time on December 23rd 2020 and has been directed by George Clooney and based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton, Good Morning, Midnight.

“This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.”

“Midnight Sky co-stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.”

Midnight Sky will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service on December 23rd, 2020.

