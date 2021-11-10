New Microsoft Surface Laptop SE offers Windows 11 in the cloud

Microsoft has introduced its new Surface Laptop SE offering an affordable Surface system designed for students. The laptop has been specifically designed for Windows 11 SE and Microsoft 365 for Education and and delivers “value to schools and IT admins who demand easy deployment, modern management and security built in” says Microsoft. With prices starting from $249 or £229 the Surface Laptop SE has been created to compete with Chromebooks running Chrome OS and features the new Windows 11 SE operating system that comes with all the key Microsoft 365 apps preinstalled.

“Windows 11 SE also supports third-party apps, including Zoom and Chrome, because we want to give schools the choice to use what works best for them,” says Paige Johnson, head of Microsoft’s education marketing. The cut down version of Windows 11 does not include the new Widget section and doesn’t include the Microsoft app store instead Microsoft enables third-party applications for IT admins provision on SE devices.

“Enable students to unlock learning and develop new skills with a laptop that seamlessly runs Windows 11 SE and Microsoft 365 for Education*, including easy-to-use web experiences. Surface Laptop SE brings value to schools and IT admins who demand secure, premium experiences for students and expect easy deployment, modern management, and security built in. Surface Laptop SE simplifies learning for students. Running Windows 11 SE, an operating system designed for education, students have access to built-in apps, web experiences to help them learn and develop essential skills, and tools that meet them where they are, no matter their abilities.”

“Help keep students protected. Reduce IT complexity with zero-touch deployment, maintain control down to the firmware level with one-click device management, and stay secure from chip to cloud with protection from Microsoft. Out of the box and ready to go, Windows Autopilot and Intune1 enable students to simply sign-in and start learning from day one.”

“We have heard from educators that they need options that are simpler, secure and work on more affordable devices,” says Paige Johnson, vice president of Education Marketing, in a blog post. “This expanded portfolio complements our current Windows 11 devices for learning, providing even more choices for schools to have the tools, insights and controls they need to deliver optimal learning experiences, at a price that broadens access to Microsoft performance, security and reliability.”

