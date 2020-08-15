Microsoft Surface Duo will get at least three years of Android updates

The new Microsoft Surface Duo is launching on the 10th of September and now Microsoft has confirmed that the device will continue to receive Android updates for at least three years.

This means that the device will get at least three years of software updates and security updates from when it launches, the dual screen android device will retail for $1,399.

The device comes with dual 5.6 inch displays that can be rotated 360n degrees and they feature a 1800 x 1350 pixels and when combined offer an 8.2 inch display with a resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 and it comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The new Microsoft Surface Duo comes with a single camera which is used for both the front and rear camera, for Selfies, Photos and videos, this has an 11 megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 lens.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals