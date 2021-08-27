Microsoft Surface Duo 2 gets benchmarked

The Microsoft Surface Duo launched last year and now we have details on its successor, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

The new Surface Duo 2 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed some details on the device.

The smartphone is listed on Geekbench with Android 11 and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

For RAM the Surface Duo 2 will come with 8GB of RAM, this was confirmed by the Geek bench benchmarks, it is not clear as yet on whether other RAM options will be available. Those are the only specifications that have been revealed so far for the new Surface Duo 2 smartphone.

The first generation device came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM, plus up to 256GB of included storage.

It also featured dual 5.6 inch displays, each one has a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels, when the device is folded out you get a combined 8.2 inch display with a 2700 x 1800 pixel resolution.

The new updated Surface Duo will apparently launch later this year, it is rumored to go on sale some time in October. A soon as we get some more details on the device including some photos of its and more specifications we will let you know.

Source MySmartPrice

