Microsoft smart speaker automatically transcribes meetings with up to 10 participants

This week at its Ignite conference Microsoft has unveiled a new “intelligent speaker” that will be made available in private preview later this year. The intelligent speaker is capable of creating transcripts with speakers names during teams meetings and has been specifically designed to be used with the companies Microsoft Teams meeting service.

The Microsoft intelligent speaker can easily record multiple voices and uses artificial intelligence to create the transcripts in real-time for up to 10 different voices. Names are automatically added to the transcript so when viewed after the meeting everyone can see who said exactly what and when.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Microsoft, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more details on the new Microsoft speaker and the latest innovation from Microsoft for virtual reality and mixed reality collaboration in the form of the Microsoft Mesh platform jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals