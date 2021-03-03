Microsoft Mesh holographic virtual collaboration technology unveiled at Ignite 2021

At Ignite this week Microsoft has introduced its new Microsoft Mesh technology created to help bring together “holographic virtual collaboration “in the form of a new mixed reality platform powered by Azure. Enabling people in different physical locations to join collaborative and shared holographic experiences. The new Microsoft Mesh platform is the result of years of Microsoft research and development in areas ranging from hand and eye tracking and HoloLens development.

Architects and engineers could physically walk through a holographic model of a factory floor under construction, seeing how all the pieces of equipment fit together in three dimensions, potentially avoiding costly mistakes. The Microsoft Mesh platform will in coming months offer developers a full suite of AI-powered tools for “avatars, session management, spatial rendering, synchronization across multiple users and holoportation” to build collaborative solutions in mixed reality.

At Ignite Microsoft also announced two apps built on the Microsoft Mesh platform, in the form of a Microsoft Mesh app for HoloLens and a new version of Mesh-enabled AltspaceVR. Enabling users to hold meetings and gatherings in virtual reality, with enterprise grade security features including secure sign-ins, session management and privacy compliance.

“Microsoft Mesh will also enable geographically distributed teams to have more collaborative meetings, conduct virtual design sessions, assist others, learn together and host virtual social meetups. People will initially be able to express themselves as avatars in these shared virtual experiences and over time use holoportation to project themselves as their most lifelike, photorealistic selves.”

