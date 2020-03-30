Microsoft has seen 775 percent increase in cloud service usage

Microsoft has announced that during the lock down in various countries around the world it has seen a 775 percent increase in the use of its cloud services,

The company has revealed that there has also been an increase in the usage of its Teams software which now has more that 44 million daily users. This increase is due to he amount of users now working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since last week’s update, the global health pandemic continues to impact every organization—large or small—their employees, and the customers they serve. Everyone is working tirelessly to support all our customers, especially critical health and safety organizations across the globe, with the cloud services needed to sustain their operations during this unprecedented time. Equally, we are hard at work providing services to support hundreds of millions of people who rely on Microsoft to stay connected and to work and play remotely.

As Satya Nadella shared, “It’s times like this that remind us that each of us has something to contribute and the importance of coming together as a community”. In these times of great societal disruption, we are steadfast in our commitment to help everyone get through this.

You can find out more information about Microsoft’s cloud services over at their website at the link below.

Source Microsoft, Beta News, Techmeme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals