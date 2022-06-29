New Microsoft Edge Collections features announced

Microsoft Edge browser users may be interested to know that the development team responsible for creating the Windows browser has this week unveiled new upgrades and features that will be coming to the Collections of Edge. Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft has taken to the official Windows blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the upgrades that will be rolling out to the Microsoft Edge browser in the coming weeks.

Also this month Microsoft will be rolling out the ability to follow your favorite content creators on websites like YouTube, Bilibili and TikTok. Microsoft is limiting this to a few websites to begin and more will be added over the coming months. All the upcoming upgrades and new features for Collections will be available on the desktop version of Microsoft Edge.

New Microsoft Edge Collections features

“There are so many reasons to love Collections in Microsoft Edge and we hear it all the time through feedback. It’s a handy tool that helps you collect and organize content you find across the web while keeping all your ideas organized neatly into folders. We’re always looking for ways to make great things even better, so we want to share some new enhancements to Collections designed to help you find and do more of what you love. Here is what’s new in Collections:”

“As the web has become increasingly visual, we want to make it even easier for you to save and organize more than links to websites. Now, you can save images and videos to your Collections as you browse the web – just hover over or right-click the item on a webpage and click the add button to save it to a Collection. Coming soon, you will also be able to share your collections with others so you can collaborate and brainstorm together, whether it be planning that next vacation or remodeling your home office.”

“With Collections, we want to help you collect, organize and share information you find across the web. We also know that a huge part of our journey on the web is discovery and inspiration. That’s why I am excited to announce that we’re starting to roll out the inspiration feed coming soon to your Collections flow. Let’s say you just finished filling your Collections with must-see places for the trip you’re planning to Paris this summer. While in your Collections window, you will not only see your folders, but you will see a feed with content related to your research, helping you get inspired and discover additional places.”

Source : Microsoft

