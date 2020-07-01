Microsoft and Bridgestone create real-time vehicle tire damage monitoring system (TDMS)

Microsoft and Bridgestone have teamed up to create a real-time vehicle tire damage monitoring system (TDMS). Normally tyre damage cannot be detected without close inspection of each individual tyre however the team of developers from both companies has developed the tire damage monitoring system (TDMS) to link to Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP). Watch the quick overview video below to learn more.

The system is capable of detecting tire damage as it happens and notifies the driver immediately, thanks to the MCVP’s cloud framework and sensor data from existing vehicle hardware already available. According to Bridgestone tire damage contributes to 30% of all car accidents caused by technical failure.

Tara Prakriya, General Manager, Azure Mobility and Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform at Microsoft, said “Microsoft partners with mobility companies to support their transformation into smart mobility services providers. With the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform, our mission is to help businesses accelerate the delivery of safe and personalized connected mobility experiences. Using MCVP, Bridgestone has created Tyre Damage Monitoring System that offers a remarkable contribution to road safety and proves how the collaboration between industry leaders can unlock new business opportunities ahead.”

Source : Engadget

