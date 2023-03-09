Microsoft Bing hits 100 million active users

Microsoft Bing has been around for quite some time, since 2009, it has now hit 100 million daily active users for the first time.

The reason that Bing has suddenly become popular is that Microsoft integrated Open AI’s ChaptGPT into Bing and their Edge browser.

Sincer Microsoft invested in Open AI, a rumored $10 billion, it has been able to use the technology to its advantage with Bing. You can see more details from Microsoft below.

We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing. This is a surprisingly notable figure, and yet we are fully aware we remain a small, low, single digit share player. That said, it feels good to be at the dance!

Of the millions of active users of the new Bing preview, it’s great to see that roughly one third are new to Bing. We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience.

So it looks like the introduction of ChatGPT to Bing has been a great move for Microsoft and it will be interesting to see if it can continue to grow over the coming months.

Source Microsoft





