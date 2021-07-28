Microsoft announces Q4 revenue of $46.2 billion

Microsoft has announced its Q4 revenue of $46.2 billion, this is an increase of some 21% of the same period last year.

They also revealed their operating income was $19.1 billion and increased 42% and that their net income was $16.5 billion this increased 47% .

“We are innovating across the technology stack to help organizations drive new levels of tech intensity across their business,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Our results show that when we execute well and meet customers’ needs in differentiated ways in large and growing markets, we generate growth, as we’ve seen in our commercial cloud – and in new franchises we’ve built, including gaming, security, and LinkedIn, all of which surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue over the past three years.”

“As we closed out the fiscal year, our sales teams and partners delivered a strong quarter with over 20% top and bottom-line growth, highlighted by commercial bookings growth of 30% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “Our commercial cloud revenue grew 36% year over year to $19.5 billion.”

The company also revealed diluted earnings per share of $2.17. You can see the full Microsoft Q4 revenue over at the Microsoft website at the link below.

Source Microsoft

