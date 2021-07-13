Microsoft acquires cyber security company RiskIQ

Microsoft has this week announced it is acquiring the cyber security company RiskIQ to strengthen “cybersecurity of digital transformation and hybrid work”. Although Microsoft has not disclosed any terms of the acquisition it is rumored that Microsoft is paying more than 500 million in cash for the company, reports Bloomberg.

RiskIQ is known for building cloud-based software for detecting security threats and providing understanding on where and how companies may be attached across their complex networks and devices. Customers of RiskIQ listed on their website include Facebook, BMW AG, American Express and the U.S. Postal Service. For more information on the acquisition jump over to the official Microsoft press published to their blog.

““The vision and mission of RiskIQ is to provide unmatched internet visibility and insights to better protect and inform our customers and partners’ security programs. We’re thrilled to add RiskIQ’s Attack Surface and Threat Intelligence solutions to the Microsoft Security portfolio, extending and accelerating our impact. Our combined capabilities will enable best-in-class protection, investigations, and response against today’s threats.”—RiskIQ Cofounder and CEO Elias Manousos”

“In addition, RiskIQ offers global threat intelligence collected from across the internet, crowd-sourced through its PassiveTotal community of security researchers and analyzed using machine learning. Organizations can leverage RiskIQ threat intelligence to gain context into the source of attacks, tools and systems, and indicators of compromise to detect and neutralize attacks quickly.

The combination of RiskIQ’s attack surface management and threat intelligence empowers security teams to assemble, graph, and identify connections between their digital attack surface and attacker infrastructure and activities to help provide increased protection and faster response.”

Source : Microsoft : Bloomberg

