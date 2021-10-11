Micron 7400 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Enterprise SSD range unveiled

Micron has introduced a new range of enterprise SSD storage solutions this week in the form of the Micron 7400 SSD with NVMe, created to provide users with “industry-leading form factor flexibility, PCIe Gen4 performance, and leading-edge security“.

“The Micron 7400 SSD more than doubles IOPs per watt and throughput compared to the previous generation. Backwards compatibility with PCIe Gen3 systems helps ease customer transition from Gen3 to Gen4 platforms. The drive offers support for 128 namespaces to increase scalability for virtualized environments like hyperconverged infrastructure and software-defined storage. It also supports Open Compute Project (OCP) deployments for qualified environments. OCP developed and published specifications that have built a thriving ecosystem, creating a standardized approach that helps reduce integration complexity and speeds time to market.”

The full range features seven different form factors : Micron 7400 SSD includes the only PCIe Gen4 M.2 22x80mm with power loss protection, as well as 2.5″ U.3 data center SSDs in both 15 mm and 7 mm thicknesses. It also features three different sizes of the new E1.S Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) and the portfolio offers capacities from 400 GB to 7.68 TB depending on your requirements.

Micron 7400 PCIe 4.0 NVMe Enterprise SSD

“Leveraging years of in-house security expertise, the Micron 7400 SSD offers proven, standards-based features like TCG-Opal 2.01 and IEEE-1667, and new features for data protection in-flight and at-rest. These enhancements help address emerging needs as organizations increasingly seek out better solutions to secure data in both on-premises and cloud environments. Micron developed the Secure Execution Environment (SEE) to isolate and process security transactions to extend protection against a constantly evolving set of threat models. SEE significantly improves the security of data at rest through its use of dedicated memory, secure code and a security microprocessor.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official PDF press release for full specifications and form factors.

Source : Micron

