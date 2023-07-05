MicroLED Apple Watch may not launch until 2026

We have been hearing rumors about a new MicroLED Apple Watch for some time, the last thing we heard was that the device would be launching in 2025, now according to a new report, this new Apple Watch will not launch until 2026. The device was originally rumored to launch in 2024.

The news comes in a report from The Elec, the delay is apparently due to production issues with the MicroLED display for the Apple Watch, according to the new report, we may have to wait until the first quarter of 2026 to see this new Apple Watch.

Apple has apparently made a significant investment in MicroLED technology over the last 10 years, this is apparently around $1 billion, the first device that is expected to come with this new display is the Apple Watch Ultra.

If this is correct then we can expect to see a new Apple Watch Ultra before 2026 without this new display, as Apple released the current model in September 2022, so we doubt they will be waiting around four years to release the second generation model.

We are not sure as yet whether we will see an updated Apple Watch Ultra later this or whether we will have to wait until next year, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you know.

Source The Elec, MacRumors

Image Credit: Alek Olson



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals