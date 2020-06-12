Microcosm in glass hit Kickstarter from €13

Clemens based in Berlin Germany has created Microcosms in Glass, offering a unique way to study and see nature’s most captivating designs, lasered into 3D crystal glass for your home or classroom. “Beautiful to look at, safe to touch”. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the unique Microcosms in Glass which are now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from just €13 or £12 for a 3 cm² cube.

“Tired of generic artwork? Get the ultimate statement piece for your home, office, or classroom with the help of the most legendary artist of them all: Mother Nature. From Coronavirus to Salmonella, we’ve laser engraved the most captivating microorganisms of them all into 3D solid crystal glass for your viewing pleasure. Brought to you by the creators of six successfully delivered campaigns, including The Universe in a Sphere and The Milky Way in a Sphere, with over 15,000 satisfied customers to date. Featured in Fox News, Digital Trends, Yahoo! News, and other major publications.All microcosms used in our glass are laser etching only. That means they’re 100% safe to touch”!

“The Microcosm in Glass is more than just a desk ornament, it’s a true work of art and conversation starter. Every piece features high-quality crystal glass (that will never yellow or scratch like cheaper plastic alternatives), artful illumination, intricate laser detailing, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Each microorganism featured in our collection is a genuine scientific model, as valuable for educational purposes as it is worthy of admiration. “

Source : Kickstarter

