IBASE AMD Ryzen V2000-series MI989 mini ITX motherboard

IBASE Technology has introduced a new mini ITX motherboard in the form of the MI989 equipped with a AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor on board which can be supported by up to 64 GB of memory thanks to 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. The MI989 features a 5G-compatible M.2 3052 socket and is packed with advanced graphics capabilities and versatile I/O connectivity.

The MI989 Mini-ITX motherboard and AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor offers up to eight CPU cores and 16 threads, providing “unprecedented speed and power efficiency for embedded applications in retail, healthcare, industrial automation, and smart cities” says IBASE Technology in their press.

IBASE Ryzen V2000-series MI989 mini ITX motherboard features

AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor on board

2x DDR4 SO-DIMM, Max. 64 GB, ECC compatible

Dual Intel Gigabit LAN

4x DisplayPort 1.4

3x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, 4x COM, 1x SATA III

1x PCIe (x16), 3x M.2 (5G-compatible B-Key 3052, E-Key and M-Key)

Watchdog timer, Digital I/O, TPM 2.0

“By partnering with AMD, we are able to deliver powerful embedded boards and solutions to our customers. The AMD Ryzen V2000-based MI989 boasts system performance improvements, system security features, and an excellent performance-per-watt ratio with a TDP range between 10 W to 54 W” said Wilson Lin, Director of IBASE Product Planning Department.”

Source : IBASE

