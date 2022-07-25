IBASE MBB-1000 Socket LGA1700 motherboard

IBASE has this month introduced its new MBB-1000 Socket LGA1700 motherboard supporting 12th Gen Intel Core processors formerly Alder Lake CPUs. The motherboard has been designed for industrial applications and is constructed with long-term reliability for graphics-intensive applications such as AIoT, digital signage, medical imaging, video surveillance and interactive kiosks in mind.

The MBB-1000 will be available with three different Intel chipsets R680E, Q670E and W680 and supports a wide variety of different operating systems including Windows 10 (64-bit), Linux Ubuntu (64-bit), and Windows Server 2022 OS.

LGA1700 motherboard

12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 / Pentium / Celeron processors

4x DDR4 DIMM, Max. 128 GB

Supports HDMI (2.0128 GBVI-D, and DisplayPort 1.4 (DP++)

Dual Intel 2.5G LAN

8x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, 4x SATA 3.0, 4x COM

1x PCI-E (x16) (Gen5.0), 2x PCI-E (x4) (Gen4.0), 1x PCI-E (x1) (Gen3.0), 2x PCI

4x M.2 (B-Key, E-Key, 2x M-Key)

Watchdog timer, Digital I/O, iAMT (16.0), TPM (2.0)

“The latest Intel processors integrate up to 8 P-cores and E-cores, drives up to 1.35x times faster in performance with enhanced Intel Iris Xe graphics engine. The MBB-1000 supports four 4K independent displays with 1x HDMI (2.0b), 1x DVI-D, and 2x DisplayPort 1.4a (DP++). It features 5G/4G/LTE connectivity with a 5G-compatible M.2 B3052 socket and discrete WiFi 6E with the new frequency band ranging from 5.925 to 7.125 GHz. The board comes with four high-speed DDR4-3200 RAM sockets with a total capacity of 128 GB and extensive I/O interfaces with 2x Intel 2.5G LAN, 10x USB ports, 4x SATA III, 4x serial ports, and multiple expansion slots including 1x PCI-E (x16), 2x PCI-E (x4), 1x PCI-E (x1), 2x PCI, and 4x M.2 slots.”

“Like all IBASE motherboards, MBB-1000 uses only long-term stable capacitors and durable components combined with stringent testing procedures to meet mission-critical computing needs of our customers,” said Wilson Lin, Director of IBASE Product Planning Division. “Delivering consistently high-quality products and services enable our business and those of our partners to prosper and grow throughout the years.”

Source : IBASE

