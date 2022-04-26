Meta Store launched to showcase Facebook hardware

Meta has announced it is launching a new Meta Store in the USA, the company will show off the hardware from Facebook and other companies at the store,

The new Meta Store will open at the Meta Campus in Burlingame, California on the 9th of May and it will showcase its various hardware products.

Step inside the Meta Store and you’ll discover how Ray-Ban Stories help you capture and share memories without taking you out of the moment. And you can try on a range of style, color and lens variations to find the perfect fit for you. You’ll also be able to check out Portal in a special demo area. Once inside, you can place a video call to a retail associate to fully explore its capabilities, see Smart Camera in action and play with features like Story Time.

The Meta Store also features an interactive Quest 2 display wall, allowing you to explore the hardware, its accessories, and the breadth of content available today. Last but not least is our immersive Quest 2 demo area, where you can try Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing or Supernatural on a large, wall-to-wall curved LED screen that displays what you’re seeing in-headset. You’ll also get a 30-second mixed reality clip of your demo experience that’s yours to share.

You can find out more details about the new Meta Store over at the Meta website at the link below.

Source Meta

