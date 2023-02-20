Meta announces Meta Verified for $12 a month

Elon Musk previously launched Twitter Blue, a paid blue tick on Twitter and now Facebook is doing something similar with meta verified.

Meta Verified is a new paid subscription service for Facebook, it will cost $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS, the news was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning and new product announcement: this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon.

As well as a blue verification badge, people who subscribe will get access to a range of exclusive features, which will include stickers for Stories and Reels and more

You can find out more details about the new Meta Verified subscription service over at Meta at the link below, it will be interesting to see how many people sign up for this new paid service on Facebook.

