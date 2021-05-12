NETGEAR Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini mesh router

If your home or small business wireless network could do with a boost you may be interested to know that Netgear has today launched its new Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini mesh router making it available in three different kits depending on your needs. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini (SXK30) Dual-band Mesh System is now shipping throughout the United States and will also available in United Kingdom and Europe later this month. Prices include SXK30-100NAS -$299 including one router and one satellite, SXK30B3-100NAS: $399.99 including one router and 2 satellites and SXS30-100NAS: $159.99 for a standalone satellite.

“Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini is built for small business professionals who demand easy and intuitive installation and management. Easy setup is enabled via a browser version or a downloadable mobile device App version of the Insight App. Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini includes a 1-year subscription of Insight Premium or Pro with purchase. With NETGEAR Insight, an authorized administrator can remotely change network parameters such as SSID, VLAN, and DHCP Subnet on the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini (SXK30) Dual-band Mesh System. Additionally, administrators can set event alarms and receive event-based alerts from their WiFi 6 mesh system; and perform firmware updates or track configuration history.”

“Work-from-home and distance learning are here to stay. However, choppy audio or dropped video calls and extended file transfer times have become commonplace disruptions to daily operations. The new Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Dual-band Mesh system satisfies the demands of users working or learning from home. It is a business-friendly WiFi network, offering higher speeds, improved security, and greater coverage, thus helping enhance user productivity and mixed network security,” said Doug Cheung, senior product line manager of SMB Wireless for Netgear.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals