Mythic Quest world expands with new Mere Mortals comedy TV series

If you have enjoyed the first three seasons of Mythic Quest you might be interested to know that Apple has this week announced an expansion to the world of the computer game company comedy series announcing Mere Mortals. The new TV comedy series has been created by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, Katie McElhenney, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day to explore “the underdogs of the video game world“.

As soon more information is announced or a trailer is released we will keep you up to speed as always. But unfortunately at the current time no release date has been confirmed by Apple TV as to when the new Mere Mortals TV series will be available to watch.

“Apple TV+ today announced that its critically hailed, hit comedy series “Mythic Quest” will expand its universe of beloved characters with “Mere Mortals,” a new eight-episode extension series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day serving as executive producers.”

Mere Mortals

““Mere Mortals” will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game. The new extension series takes a page out of the acclaimed departure episodes of “Mythic Quest,” including the upcoming episode “Sarian,” set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday; last year’s “Everlight,” the special episode that earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for Anthony Hopkins; season one’s “A Dark Quiet Death”; “Backstory!” from “Mythic Quest” season two; and, the widely celebrated standalone episode, “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.””

““Mere Mortals” is written by “Mythic Quest” star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. The new series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will serve as executive producers.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals