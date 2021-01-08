Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their new Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen and this new display will be used in the Mercedes EQS.

The new Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen appear to stretch across the whole dashboard of the cat, we can see air vents at either side of the display.

MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) has radically simplified the operation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. It was first unveiled in 2018 in the A-Class, and there are now more than 1.8 million Mercedes-Benz passenger cars on the road equipped with MBUX worldwide. You can also find MBUX in the Van division. A few months ago, the second generation of this learn-capable system debuted in the new S-Class, and Mercedes is now taking another big step forward in the form of the new EQS and the optionally available MBUX Hyperscreen.

“The MBUX Hyperscreen is both the brain and nervous system of the car,” says Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO. “The MBUX Hyperscreen continually gets to know the customer better and delivers a tailored, personalized infotainment and operating offerings without the occupant needing to click or scroll anywhere.”

