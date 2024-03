The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV combines modern luxury and sportiness with its plug-in hybrid power. It’s a versatile vehicle that excels in performance, comfort, and agility, rounding out Mercedes’ popular SUV lineup perfectly.

Under the hood, the GLC 350e features a hybrid system with a 134 hp electric motor and a 24.8 kWh battery, delivering a total of 313 hp and 406 lb.-ft. of torque. This setup offers quick acceleration thanks to the electric motor’s 325 lb.-ft. of instant torque. Plus, Mercedes has engineered an advanced braking system that recovers energy efficiently, boosting the SUV’s eco-friendly credentials.

With a range of up to 81 miles on electric power alone, the GLC 350e can handle most daily drives emissions-free. It smartly switches between electric and hybrid modes to maximize efficiency, even offering an electric option for off-road adventures. Plus, charging is a breeze, with a full charge taking just about 30 minutes with the standard fast charger.

