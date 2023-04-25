Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan City Edition launched

Mercedes Benz is launching a special edition version of its EQS sedan in California, the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan City Edition the car will be limited to just 150 units and this new EV will be available exclusively in Southern California.

The car will come with a range of charging features, plus customers will have access to a free ChargePoint Home Flex charger, you can see more information about the car below.

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) will launch the EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan City Edition, a limited series of 150 vehicles that will be available in the greater Los Angeles region. The EQS City Edition builds upon the impressive features of the EQS model range. The EQS City Edition will, for the first time, provide a curated package including charging features, micro-mobility and a connection to the local community.

“This first of its kind vehicle brings convenience, luxury and enhanced performance that our customers have come to know and love as we continue our journey to an all-electric future,” said Senol Bayrak, Vice President of Sales and Product Management for Mercedes-Benz USA. “This comprehensive bundle offers customers the ability to charge with ease at home and on the road and provides enhanced safety for the local community through key data insights and continued collaboration with regional chapters of Safe Kids Worldwide.”

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan City Edition over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the car.

Source Mercedes Benz





