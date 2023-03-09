Mercedes EQE SUV starts at $77,900

Mercedes Benz has announced the pricing for their new Mercedes EQE SUV in the USA, the car will start at $77,900.

There are a number of different models in the range, the top model is the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV, this model starts at $89,500.

The sporty character of the highly anticipated new EQE SUV, with its unmistakable purpose design, marks a turning point in its class. The overhangs and the front-end assembly have been kept compact. The wheels vary in sizes from 19 to 21 inches and are positioned flush with the outer edge of the body. The EQE SUV shares some aerodynamic design measures with its model family.

The underbody with its numerous aerodynamic details plays a central role in an incredible Cd value, which was achieved despite the large load volume and short rear overhang. The dimensional concept with the flat windshield, sweeping roof line and indents were also important factors.

The chassis of the new EQE SUV comprises a four-link suspension at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear. Due to the comparatively short wheelbase of 119.3 inches and the corresponding suspension tuning, it feels particularly agile and maneuverable. The AIRMATIC air suspension with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping is available as an optional extra. To increase ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 1 inch. In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT programs of ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL, the EQE SUV models with 4MATIC also boast the OFFROAD program for off-road driving. A rear axle steering system with a maximum steering angle of 10 degrees is available as an option.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes EQE SUV over at Mercedes at the link below, the car will be available in the U.S. in the spring.

Source Mercedes Benz





