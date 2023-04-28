Mercedes EQE and EQS get performance upgrades for a monthly fee

Mercedes Benz is offering performance upgrades for the Mercedes EQE and Mercedes EQS models for a new monthly subscription fee, you can also pay the fee annually or as a one-off payment.

The carmaker is offering performance increases on a range of their EQE and EQS models with increases from 60 horsepower or 80 horsepower depending on the model, and pricing starts at $60 a month for the EQE and $900 a month for the EQS.

Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS customers in the North America can now opt for even more performance with the new Acceleration Increase On-Demand upgrade for select Sedan and SUV models. Optionally available as an Over-the-Air update, this new feature raises the vehicle’s output by up to 80 hp and improves acceleration from 0 to 60 mph by as much as a full second. It is available to customers in the Mercedes me connect Store with the option of a one-time purchase for the lifetime of the vehicle or the flexibility of monthly and yearly options.

Acceleration Increase is offered exclusively to Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC and EQS 450 4MATIC Sedan and SUV customers in the U.S. and Canada. On eligible EQE models, it boosts output from 288 hp to 348 hp – a 60 hp increase – to deliver up to 1.0 second quicker acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (SUV). Applicable EQS models receive an additional 80 hp for a total output of 435 hp, enabling impressive 0-60 mph acceleration in as little as 4.5 seconds (Sedan). These enhancements are achieved without impacting the vehicles’ electric range.

They are also available for a one-off fee of $1.950 for the EQE and $2,950 for the EQS. You can find out more details about these new performance options for the Mercedes EQE and Mercedes EQS over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals