Mercedes CLE Coupe starts at £46,605 on the road

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing for the new Mercedes CLE Coupe in the UK and the car starts at £46,605 on the road. This is for the CLE 200 AMG Line model, there are a number of different models in the range.

The latest in a long line of elegant class-defining coupés from Mercedes-Benz, the new CLE Coupé unites conceptual and technical attributes of both the C-Class and E-Class with its athletic, expressive design, dynamic driving experience and cutting-edge comfort, convenience and safety technologies.

Initially the new CLE Coupé is available in AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition specifications. The range of powertrains includes four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines and a four-cylinder diesel – all with mild-hybrid technology. A plug-in hybrid will follow at a later date.

The new CLE Coupé is the second vehicle to utilise the third generation MBUX platform – after the new E-Class – which introduces new functions, services and interaction options including a new Android compatibility layer to allow the installation of selected third-party applications, and an enhanced implementation of the “Hey Mercedes” intelligent voice assistant. The system also supports wireless integration with compatible smartphones through Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto®.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes CLE Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car is nopw available to order online and at Mercedes Benz retailers in the UK.

Source Mercedes Benz



