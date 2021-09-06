Mercedes Benz VISION AVTR shown off at IAA

Mercedes Benz have shown off a new concept car at IAA Mobility in Germany, the Mercedes Benz VISION AVTR, the car will be shown to the public between the 7th and 12th of September.

The car was originally unveiled at CES 2020 and the car in inspired by Avatar and it comes with an interesting design.

“Mercedes-Benz is setting another milestone in the merging of man and machine with the research and development of brain-computer interface applications in cars. BCI technology has the potential to further enhance driving comfort in the future, for example,” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Sales. “Mercedes-Benz has always pioneered intelligent, innovative solutions to provide our customers with the best product and service experience. BCI technology works completely independently of speech and touch. This opens up revolutionary possibilities for intuitive interaction with the vehicle.”

“With the continuous further development of our ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant and the zero-layer concept of the MBUX Hyperscreen, we’ve already simplified vehicle operation radically,” said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO. “BCI technology can make it possible to relieve the user even more, in order to be able to focus on the driving experience. The VISION AVTR underlines the courage and pioneering spirit of our brand and is exactly the right concept to test and further develop BCI applications. This concept vehicle impressively depicts the future of mobility in which man, nature and technology are in harmony with each other.”

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz VISION AVTR over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals