Mercedes Benz VISION AVTR concept car revealed (Video)

Mercedes Benz have unveiled their latest concept car, the Mercedes Benz VISION AVTR which has been inspired by the movie Avatar.

You can see the car in an official video from Mercedes below it certainly looks like a very interesting concept.

Organic battery technology made of recyclable materials: For the first time, the VISION AVTR concept vehicle is using a revolutionary battery technology based on graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely free of rare earths and metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore completely recyclable. In this way, electric mobility becomes independent of fossil resources. As a result, Mercedes-Benz underlines the high relevance of a future circular economy in the raw materials sector.

The vehicle as a living creature: The 33 “bionic flaps” on the back of the vehicle are reminiscent of scales of reptiles. They can communicate with the driver and through the driver with their outside world through naturally flowing movements in subtle gestures. Due to the possibility to drive the front and rear axles in the same or opposite direction, the VISION AVTR can move sideways by approx. 30 degrees, in contrast to conventional vehicles. The so-called “crab movement” gives the concept vehicle an animal-like appearance even in its movement.

You can find out more information about the Mercedes Benz VISION AVTR concept car over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes

