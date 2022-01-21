Mercedes Benz teams up with Luminar for automated driving

Mercedes Benz has announced that it has teamed up with Luminar for automated driving, the two companies will work together to develop future automated driving technologies.

This is one thing that many car manufacturers are working on at the moment, Volvo has also been using the Luminar technology, you can see more details about the partnership below.

“Luminar is the perfect addition to our existing roster of first-class cooperations with leading and cutting–edge tech companies. Mercedes-Benz’s achievement of SAE Level 3 already marked a huge milestone for automated driving and I am absolutely convinced that partnerships will increase our level of ambition for what is possible in future. Cooperation is an essential part of Mercedes-Benz’s strategy. Therefore, I am highly delighted to have Austin Russell and Luminar on board for our journey,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement.

“This partnership is a landmark moment in the industry, demonstrating how substantially increased safety and autonomous driving functions on consumer vehicles are going from sci-fi to mainstream,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar. “Mercedes-Benz has always been a technological leader and first mover for the industry, with the brand synonymous with automotive innovation, safety, luxury, and quality.”

We are looking forward to finding out what Mercedes Benz has planned for the future for its automated driving in its vehicles.

Source Daimler

