Mercedes Benz S Class USA pricing revealed

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing for their new S Class in the USA, the car will start for $109,800 and it will go on sale in the USA in the first half of 2021.

The new Mercedes Benz S Class comes with a new design and a wide range of new features and upgrades over the previous model.

In order to streamline the packaging structures, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan will be offered in three highly-equipped, strategically curated trim lines for the U.S. market to meet the needs of even the most discerning customers: Luxury Line, AMG Line and the Executive Line (available exclusively on the S 580 Sedan). Each trim line showcases myriad innovative technologies and luxurious features beyond the generous, enhanced standard features, along with extensive customization options and appointments.

Standard-equipped technology highlights in the modern and progressive interior include a 12.8″ OLED multimedia touchscreen display in the center console and the potential for up to five screens to conveniently meet the needs of the driver and passengers alike. The new S-Class also debuts the second generation of the sophisticated, learning-capable MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with advanced Voice Control and 50% more processing power compared to the previous MBUX system. Individual MBUX profiles can be activated by biometric authentication via fingerprint sensor, voice control or facial recognition.

