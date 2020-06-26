Mercedes Benz GLA starts at $36,230 in the US

Mercedes Benz has announced that their new GLA will start at $36,230 in the USA, this is for the GLA 250 and the GLA 250 4MATIC will retail for $38,230.

The new Mercedes GLA gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, with a new design and more.

The all-new GLA 250 and GLA 250 4MATIC are equipped with a new, powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0L inline-4 engine producing 221 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque (+ 13 hp compared to predecessor). The engine is paired with the newly developed 8G DCT (dual clutch transmission), which allows for increased output, greater efficiency and smoother operation at lower engine speeds. Additional standard equipment highlights include LED headlamps and taillamps, 18-inch wheels and a 7″ Digital Instrument Cluster and 7″ Touchscreen Display.

The GLA also offers class-leading driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, providing the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the benchmark S-Class. Using this technology, the GLA is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do so, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation with the improved camera and radar systems that allow it to see up to 1,640 feet (500 meters) ahead; the GLA also uses map and navigation data to further support assistance functions.

