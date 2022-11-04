Mercedes Benz EQS SUV now available for £129,170

Mercedes has announced that the new Mercedes Benz EQS SUV is now available in the UK and the car starts at £129,170, this is for the AMG Line Premium version of the vehicle.

The car comes with a range of up to 365 miles depending on the model, the EQS Business Class has a range of 362 miles and the EQS SUV 450 4M AMG Line Premium Plus has a range of 365 miles.

At launch two variants of the EQS SUV will be available, the four-wheel drive EQS 450 4MATIC which features up to 365 miles of range, or alternatively the four-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC, with up to 364miles.

Interior specification of the EQS SUV differs depending on what trim line a customer pics. For AMG Line Premium Plus, the car will feature black Nappa leather and anthracite wood trim. Business Class trim uses macchiato beigne Nappa leather and ship deck wood.

Interior technology is also central to the EQS SUV. This means that the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen, with its three high definition OLED displays, is available. It comes as standard on EQS 580 and is an option on the EQS 450 Premium Plus.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Benz EQS SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes



