Mercedes and others to create high powered EV charging network

Mercedes Benz has announced that it has teamed up with six other car makers to create a high-powered electric vehicle charging network in the USA. The network will be created by BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes- Benz Group, Stellantis NV.

The joint venture will include the development of a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers to make zero-emission driving even more attractive for millions of customers.

With the generational investments in public charging being implemented on the Federal and State level, the joint venture will leverage public and private funds to accelerate the installation of high-powered charging for customers. The new charging stations will be accessible to all battery-powered electric vehicles from any automaker using Combined Charging System (CCS) or North American Charging Standard (NACS) and are expected to meet or exceed the spirit and requirements of the U.S. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The joint venture aims to become the leading network of reliable high-powered charging stations in North America.

The joint venture is expected to be established this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The first stations are expected to open in the United States in the summer of 2024 and in Canada at a later stage. Each site will be equipped with multiple high-powered DC chargers, making long-distance journeys easier for customers. In line with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers, the joint venture intends to power the charging network solely by renewable energy.

Yiou can find out more information about this new high-powered Ev charging Network that is being created by Mercedes, BMW, Honda GM and other car makers over at the Mercedes Benz website at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz



