Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a new version of their S-Class, the Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance. The car is a hybrid and it comes with an impressive 791 horsepower.

The new Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 Biturbo engine and it also comes with an electric motor at the rear axle.

The S-Class has always played an important role for Mercedes-AMG. More than 50 years ago, the founders proved they could transform a luxury sedan into a very sporty vehicle with the Swabian spirit of innovation. The performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach set its first milestone in 1971 with the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG. Today, the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE with AMG performance hybrid technology once again sets the benchmark in the segment. The E PERFORMANCE model combines the Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine with an AMG-specific hybrid powertrain and a new expansion stage of the AMG high-performance battery (HPB). The new HPB 150 is based on the high- performance and directly cooled battery cells of the well-known HPB 80. The energy content increases from 6.1 kWh in the HPB 80 to 13.1 kWh in the HPB 150.

The focus of the powertrain, however, is less on electric range and more on best-in-class performance. With a combined system output of 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft, the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE sets new standards in the segment. The acceleration from 0 to 60 mph takes just 3.2 seconds (est.) and the 180 mph top speed underline dynamic driving performance. Systems such as the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilization, and rear-axle steering – all fitted standard – ensure a wide spread between driving dynamics and comfort.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

